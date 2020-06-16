Glynn County reports 3rd COVID-19 death as Georgia nears 59,000 cases

The Georgia Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported the third death in Glynn County connected to COVID-19.

The Glynn County victims of the disease are a 76-year-old man, an 83-year-old female and a man over 90-years-old, data shows.

There have been 25 reported novel coronavirus deaths in the six Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax.

The death toll statewide reached 2,494 on Tuesday, according to data from the state Department of Public Health, while confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 58,414. A total of 9,322 people have been hospitalized for the virus since the state began tracking.

In the counties tracked by News4Jax, there have been 790 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

View the chart below for a full breakdown of Southeast Georgia counties: