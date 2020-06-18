Kemp and Woods want second year of no state tests in Georgia

Georgia’s governor and the state school superintendent say they’ll ask federal permission to suspend all state standardized testing for a second year.

Gov. Brian Kemp and State Superintendent Richard Woods said in a joint statement Thursday that the tests would be “counterproductive” given disruptions to the upcoming 2020-2021 school year from COVID-19.

They also say they would rather the state spend the money it would pay for tests on helping students in other ways.

Kemp and Woods said they also want to suspend the numerical grading system of schools and school districts that underlies the A-to-F grades issued by the governor’s office.

The U.S. Department of Education would have to approve the suspension of tests and of the grading system.