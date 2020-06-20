1,800 new COVID-19 cases reported in Georgia

The Georgia Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 1,800 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 63,809.

As of 2:50 p.m. Saturday, there had been a total of 2,642 deaths connected to the coronavirus in the state, an increase of six deaths in the last 24 hours. In the six Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax, 27 deaths have been previously reported.

In that region, there have been 912 confirmed COVID-19 cases, up 26 cases since Friday afternoon.

A total of 9,837 people have been hospitalized due to the virus since the state began tracking.

View the chart below for a full breakdown of Southeast Georgia counties: