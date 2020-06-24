3 men indicted on murder charges in death of Ahmaud Arbery

The Cobb District Attorney announced Wednesday that Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William Bryan have been indicted on felony murder charges in the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

The indictment returned formally charges each of the three men with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment.

Bryan is the man credited with filming the shooting of Arbery in Georgia. Kevin Gough, an attorney for Bryan, has maintained his client’s innocence since the case was thrust into the national spotlight.

Gregory and Travis McMichael, the father and son who armed themselves, were seen on video confronting Arbery before he was shot dead in February in Satilla Shores.

