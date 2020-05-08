Father, son arrested & charged with murder in shooting of Brunswick jogger

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34, in the deadly shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, according to a news release Thursday night.

They were both charged with murder and aggravated assault and booked into the Glynn County Jail.

The shooting death of Arbery, 25, has been passed through three district attorneys in the two and a half months since the man was shot and killed while jogging through a Glynn County neighborhood the afternoon of Feb. 23.



Arbery was killed Feb. 23 just outside the port city of Brunswick. The men who pursued him in a pickup truck told police they believed Arbery was a burglar.

The GBI opened an investigation this week after the video was posted online by a Brunswick radio station. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp told reporters that he’s confident the agency will “find the truth.”