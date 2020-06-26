Glynn County sees 64% increase in COVID-19 cases since Monday

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. – The Department of Public Health in Georgia reported 505 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Glynn County on Friday -- an increase of about 200 cases in the county since Monday.

Five days ago, the state reported a total of 308 cases in Glynn. That’s a 64% increase in cases since Monday. For comparison, about 30 days ago, there were a total of 101 reported cases in Glynn County, a county with a population of just over 86,000.

The total number of cases in the state of Georgia on Friday hit 72,995. There have been 10,605 hospitalizations in the state due to COVID-19.

“We’re experiencing a significant increase in the number of people wanting to be tested for the virus,” said Adam Sanchez with the Glynn County Health Department. “We’re also observing that there appears to be an increase in our younger population.”

As of Friday, the county reported three total deaths and 29 hospitalizations. As of Thursday, the Southeast Georgia Health System had 18 positive inpatients at its Brunswick Campus, according to the website.

According to a long-term care facility report, more than 7% of the total cases in the county have been tied to one nursing home in Brunswick. The report shows that out of 55 residents at Gracemore Nursing and Rehab who were tested for COVID-19, 25 have tested positive and nine employees also tested positive. One death was reported.

“They are at risk because of the congregate setting for contracting the virus, and they’re probably at risk for experiencing a negative outcome as a result of their underlying health conditions,” Sanchez said.

The Coastal Health District said it’s expecting longer than usual wait times for testing at the health department on Saturday because of limited staffing. As a result, the line will close at 9 a.m. and anyone arriving after that time won’t be able to get tested.

No testing sites operated by the Coastal Health District will be open from July 3 - 5.

View the chart below for a full breakdown of Southeast Georgia counties