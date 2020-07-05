Georgia’s new COVID-19 remain high, but no records

After Georgia posted its highest daily increase confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday since the pandemic arrived in the state, Sunday’s increase was a more modest 2,197, but it was the ninth straight day with an increase of more than 1,800.

The Department of Public Health reports 95,516 cases were confirmed in the state since tracking of coronavirus began on March 2. The state’s caseload, like Florida and dozens of others, has been on an upward trajectory since mid-June.

The state reports 2,860 deaths have now been attributed to COVID-19 -- only three higher than as reported on Saturday.

Hospitalizations in Georgia total 11,775, although the state admits that’s likely an underestimation of since it only counted if it was at the time the case was reported to DPH. That number also does not represent the number of people currently hospitalized.

For many, the coronavirus causes moderate symptoms. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and death.

Glynn County health leaders issued an urgent warning Saturday, saying the county has the fastest growth of COVID-19 cases in the state and urging people to take precautions, including mask-wearing and social distancing.

Glynn County added 44 cases on Sunday, bringing it to 1,118 -- more than double the number of cases it saw two weeks ago. There were no additional deaths to report in Glynn County or any of the other five counties in the News4Jax coverage area.

There were five more cases in Camden County in 24 hours, three additional in Pierce, two in Ware and one in Charlton County