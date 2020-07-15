You can now schedule appointments online for COVID-19 testing in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – You can now schedule an appointment online for COVID-19 testing at the Camden County Health Department.

Simply go online to access a self-service portal, take a brief screening questionnaire, and book your appointment for testing.

The self-service portal can be accessed through a link at gachd.org/covidtest.

“We want to make the scheduling process as easy as possible,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, Health Director of the Coastal Health District. “If you prefer a phone call, you can still call us to schedule a COVID-19 test. But adding an online option gives our community even more ways to connect with us for testing.”

To schedule an appointment by telephone or to get testing information for any Coastal Health District county, call the COVID-19 Testing Call Center at 1-912-230-9744.

Please do not show up more than 10 minutes before your appointment time. Arriving early can create long lines at the drive-through testing site, and the process will go more smoothly if individuals arrive at their designated appointment time.

The Camden County Health Department offers drive-through COVID-19 testing every Tuesday and Thursday morning by appointment at the health department at 905 Dilworth Street in St. Marys.

Anyone can be tested, and there is no fee.

If you believe you’ve been exposed to someone with COVID-19, please remember to quarantine at home for 14 days, and schedule an appointment for testing around the 10th day. Testing cannot be scheduled more than two weeks in advance.

For a list of free COVID-19 testing options through the Coastal Health District, visit its website at covid19.gachd.org.