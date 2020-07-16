Arraignment Friday for men accused in deadly shooting of Ahmaud Arbery

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – The three Georgia men accused in the murder of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery will go before a judge Friday for an arraignment hearing.

They were arrested more than 70 days after the shooting of Arbery when cellphone video of the incident went viral. What was seen in the video conflicted with what was in the police report of the shooting.

Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory, are accused of shooting Arbery. William “Roddie” Bryan is the man who recorded the fatal shooting on his cellphone. All three will be formally charged Friday morning. Attorneys say all three men will be present for the arraignment hearing via webcam, and each is expected to enter a plea of not guilty.

Attorneys for the McMichaels have not returned phone calls made by News4Jax. Kevin Gough, Bryan’s attorney, said his client is having a hard time in jail.

“Roddie Is struggling in there. He’s not used to being in jail. He lost his house, his car, his job and everything, everything he has left in the world is in storage. If he can get back out, he can reclaim his life,” Gough said.

Gough told News4Jax he’ll argue Friday in court that his client should be released on bond.

“Keeping him in jail isn’t accomplishing anything,” Gough said. “Going in and out of the jail is difficult because of the virus, and being in jail is tough with the virus.”

Gough has also entered a motion, requesting District Attorney Joyette Holmes be removed from the case, calling into question the way she was chosen.

“The attorney general doesn’t get to pick and choose who the prosecutors are. There’s a statute that give the attorney general the authority to make that appointment. We don’t believe those circumstances exist,” Gough said.

The circumstances of the case are unique in that two district attorneys did not file criminal charges against the McMichaels and Bryan for more than 74 days.

Arbery’s lawyers accuse the Brunswick district attorney and Waycross district attorney of trying to protect the McMichaels because they have ties to law enforcement. However, when Georgia state investigators took over they found enough evidence to file charges within 36 hours.

Friday’s court hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m.