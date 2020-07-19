Georgia adds 3,251 COVID-19 cases

An additional 3,251 cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday afternoon by the Georgia Department of Public Health, bringing the statewide total to 143,123.

As of 2:50 p.m. Sunday, the state had recorded 3,173 coronavirus-related deaths, an increase of five since Saturday afternoon.

In Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax, 33 new cases were reported Saturday in Glynn County, 24 additional cases were reported in Camden County and nine new cases were recorded in Ware County. Charlton County saw four new cases, Pierce County saw three additional cases and Brantley County recorded two new cases.

Here’s a breakdown of the cases reported in Southeast Georgia:

As of Sunday, according to the state Department of Public Health, the total number of hospitalizations statewide stood at 15,010 -- 49 of which were reported in the last 24 hours. The state admits the total number of hospitalizations is likely an underestimation since it only counted if it was at the time the case was reported to DPH. The number also does not represent the number of people currently hospitalized.

Testing in Georgia has ramped up considerably. As of Sunday, nearly 1.26 million people had been tested in the state, which had a 10.4% positivity rate.

It’s worth noting that our increases don’t match the increases on the DPH’s dashboard. We track the increases in a 24-hour period.