Georgia governor asks residents to do ‘4 things for 4 weeks’ to slow spread of COVID-19

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is calling on residents to do “four things for four weeks” to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

He, along with the state Department of Public Health, is asking Georgians to follow these steps:

Wear a mask when out in public or when you cannot keep distance inside. Practice physical distancing -- 6 feet from those you don’t live with. Wash your hands for 20 seconds several times throughout the day with soap and warm water. Follow this executive order and heed the guidance provided by public health officials.

Kemp said if Georgians can commit to doing these four things, “we can make incredible progress in the fight against COVID-19.”

“Together, we can protect our loved ones, revive our economy and continue to take measured steps forward,” the governor said.

Updated guidance and information on COVID-19 can be found on DPH’s website.