Glynn County woman airlifted to hospital after shooting

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – Glynn County Police said a woman was injured after a shooting near the Glynn Place Market overnight on Saturday.

The department posted on Facebook, saying at 2:27 a.m., the Glynn/Brunswick 911 Center received a call in reference to shots fired on Altama Avenue near Near Golden Isles Parkway.

Officers said a woman had been shot and was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is working with the county police to investigate.

No other immediate details of suspects or status of injuries were available.

Police urge that if you have any information regarding this incident, call 912-554-7802 or Silent Witness at 912-264-1333.