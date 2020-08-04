5 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Southeast Georgia

The Georgia Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 79 additional coronavirus-related deaths, including five in Southeast Georgia.

Four additional deaths were reported in Glynn County, bringing the county’s total to 38 deaths. In Ware County, an additional death was recorded for a total of 24 in the county.

According to the state Department of Public Health, a total of 3,921 people have died in Georgia since the pandemic began.

On Tuesday, the state added 2,513 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 197,948 cases.

In the six Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax, 45 new cases were reported Tuesday -- 29 in Glynn County, seven in Camden County, four in Brantley County, two each in Charlton and Pierce counties and one in Ware County.

As of Tuesday, the total number of hospitalizations statewide stood at 19,426 -- 302 of which were reported in the last 24 hours. The state admits the total number of hospitalizations is likely an underestimation since it only counted if it was at the time the case was reported to DPH. The number also does not represent the number of people currently hospitalized.

More than 1.66 million people had been tested in the state, which had an 11% positivity rate, as of Tuesday.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.