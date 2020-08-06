Coastal Health District to offer day of drive-thru HIV testing at Brunswick High School

To raise awareness about the importance of HIV testing and help people know your HIV status, Georgia’s Coastal Health District will hold free drive-thru HIV testing events from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22 in the parking lot of Brunswick High School.

Results will be available in one minute. A follow-up visit will be scheduled for anyone who tests positive and counseling will be made available to those individuals.

Health officials said testing is the first step in maintaining a healthy life and reducing the spread of HIV.

Those getting tested will receive free giveaways, including gift cards. Staff will also be available to discuss HIV prevention options such as PrEP, the daily pill to prevent HIV.

Around 1.2 million people in the United States are living with HIV, and one in eight people do not know they have it. This is an opportunity to raise awareness, encourage people to get the facts, tested, get involved, and get linked to care and treatment services.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 get tested for HIV at least once as part of routine health care. People at higher risk should get tested more often.