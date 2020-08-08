Family says Waycross police officer fired shots at 5 children, including 9-year-old

WAYCROSS, Ga. – An outraged Waycross family told News4Jax that five children, one as young as 9, were shot at by police Saturday morning after they got out of a car during a traffic stop in their own neighborhood.

None of the kids were hit by the gunfire.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed it is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Waycross and said the agency would release more information to the media later Saturday.

In the meantime, the children involved and their father shared their side of what happened with News4Jax.

Dominique Goodman Sr. said five kids -- ages 9, 12, 14, 15 and 16 -- were in a car headed back home from a local Walmart just after 8 a.m. when a Waycross police officer started to follow them.

According to the three youngest children, who spoke with News4Jax, the officer didn’t turn his lights on to pull them over until they had pulled into their own neighborhood near Waters and Greenwood streets.

The 12-year-old said the older teens were scared and told the three youngest kids to jump out of the car and run home to get their father, but when they got out, the officer started shooting, the girl said.

The 9-year-old said at least seven shots were fired and one bullet whizzed by his head.

“It went past my face,” Sincere Goodman said. “I could have gotten shot in my face, but they shot the swing.”

Dominique Goodman Sr. said he heard the gunfire, which sounded close, and stepped outside to find the children running toward the house screaming for help.

“We go in the back, we open the door, we see my 9-year-old, my 12-year-old and a 14-year-old running from the police behind them with gunshots coming behind them,” Goodman said. “We go down the street and we see our 15-year-old and our 16-year-old on the ground.”

Goodman showed News4Jax cellphone video he captured of the teens being taken into custody. He can be heard pleading with the officers not to shoot the boys.

“They’re minors man! Please!” he says on the video.

Pictures taken at the scene show the 15-year-old with blood dripping down his face as he was put into the squad car. The teens were both taken from the scene in handcuffs and were held at the police station for hours, the family said.

Our News4Jax team also saw bullet holes in the vehicle the children had been riding in.

“They shot at a car full of unarmed minors. A car full of unarmed children. Like who in the world can’t see that this is a 9-year-old? Who can’t see that this is a child? They look like children,” Goodman said. “They are babies. What was the purpose of shooting?”

Goodman said the children were coming home to get him so they could all go to a football tournament in Jacksonville that two of the children were set to play in Saturday. Instead, their morning was shattered by traumatizing gunfire, Goodman said.

“This is a good neighborhood. All the neighbors are basically kin. To hear gunshots in this neighborhood and to see that it’s our kids being shot at, and everybody in the neighborhood knows our kids. They know they’re not bad kids,” Goodman said. “Our kids almost lose their lives to go to a football game? Man, that’s crazy. That’s crazy. Almost lose their lives going to the football game.”

News4Jax will update this article as more information becomes available about the incident.