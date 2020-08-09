4 additional coronavirus deaths reported in Ware County

The Georgia Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 13 additional coronavirus-related deaths, including four in Ware County.

According to the state Department of Public Health, a total of 4,199 people have died in Georgia since the pandemic began.

On Sunday, the state added 3,169 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 216,596 cases.

In the six Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax, 77 new cases were reported Sunday: 46 in Glynn County, nine in Ware County, eight in Charlton County, seven in Camden County, five in Brantley County and two in Pierce County.

The latest deaths recorded in Ware County bring the county’s total to 29 deaths.

As of Sunday, the total number of hospitalizations statewide stood at 20,628 -- 72 of which were reported in the last 24 hours. The state admits the total number of hospitalizations is likely an underestimation since it only counted if it was at the time the case was reported to DPH. The number also does not represent the number of people currently hospitalized.

More than 1.83 million people have been tested in the state, which had a 10.9% positivity rate, as of Sunday.

The new numbers were reported Sunday as students in Charlton and Pierce counties students prepare to either return to campus or start their selected online option on Monday.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.