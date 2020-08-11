Pierce County student tests positive for COVID-19 after first day back

PIERCE COUNTY, Ga. – A Pierce County High School student who was sent home sick on the first day of school Monday tested positive for COVID-19, district officials said.

In a Facebook post, the Pierce County School District acknowledged the case of coronavirus, saying all parents of students who were in close contact with the sick teen had been notified.

They were told to follow the Georgia Department of Public Health’s quarantine guidelines and to monitor symptoms for 14 days.

“Your child’s safety is of utmost importance to us,” the district wrote. “Pierce County Schools will notify you in the event your child has been exposed to COVID-19 at school.”

The district said it is following DPH guidelines regarding who has been exposed and needs to be notified so they can quarantine.

“We ask for your help by monitoring your child’s symptoms each morning and keep them home if they are sick,” the district wrote.

The Pierce County School District returned to the classroom on Monday.

According to the latest DPH data, the county had 410 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Monday. Of those, 43 patients had been hospitalized and eight people have died. Statewide, Georgia had reported 219,025 coronavirus cases and 4,229 deaths as of Monday.