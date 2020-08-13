Georgia reports 82 more COVID-19 deaths; 2 in Ware County

The Georgia Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 82 additional coronavirus-related deaths, including two in Ware County.

According to the state Department of Public Health, a total of 4,538 people have died in Georgia since the pandemic began.

On Thursday, the state added 2,515 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 228,668 cases.

In the six Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax, 94 new cases were reported Thursday: 47 in Glynn County, 21 in Camden County, nine in Pierce County, eight in Ware County, five in Charlton County and four in Brantley County.

The latest deaths recorded in Ware County bring the county’s total to 31 deaths.

As of Thursday, the total number of hospitalizations statewide stood at 21,581 — 202 of which were reported in the last 24 hours. The state admits the total number of hospitalizations is likely an underestimation since it only counted if it was at the time the case was reported to DPH. The number also does not represent the number of people currently hospitalized.

More than 1.94 million people have been tested in the state, which had a 10.8% positivity rate, as of Thursday.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.