Police: Drugs, porn, children found in car of Georgia couple

During a trip to St. Augustine Beach on Wednesday, a married Georgia couple was arrested on charges of child neglect and drug possession, according to police.

Investigators said police found meth, LSD, a gun and pornography in the car that Tiffany Smith, 31, and Cody Smith, 32, were driving. Police also said children were in the backseat.

Kimberly Hunley, Tiffany Smith’s sister, said she was in disbelief when she got a call about the couple’s arrest.

“None of this makes sense to me” Hunley said. “I don’t like it because they’re being put off as they’re bad people, and they’re not. They’re the best parents, sometimes they’re so overprotective it’s unreal.”

According to the police report, an officer noticed the couple standing outside their car and that they appeared to be under the influence. Police said they noticed the children, ages 9 and 10, in the backseat, with some of the collected items in plain sight.

Authorities drove the girls back to Georgia where they were placed in the care of their aunt and uncle.