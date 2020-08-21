Glynn, Ware County districts reflect on return to schools

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – Glynn County is back in school. The first day was Thursday and it was the last southeast Georgia district to return to class.

Altama Elementary School's Principal Michelle Drew said the district and school team worked diligently to develop a safe framework for all COVID-19 changes and the first day was a smooth opening to the school year.

Drew told News4Jax some parents who chose virtual now want to transition to face-to-face, which she expected would happen.

Drew said this year is not going to be easy, but they will work together to ensure the safety of students and teachers and that learning takes place.

“Thank you for trusting us by sending your students back to us because we truly missed them,” Drew said. They’ve been away from my us since March and the excitement that we saw on their eyes and as the day started you could see all of the nerves just kind of moving away from students and parents and teachers.”

Children are required to wear masks and she says most already had their own, and that the school only needed to provide five for students who didn’t. Transportation was smooth and meals are now served inside classrooms for social distancing.

The principal said some virtual learners did have some issues logging on, but the situation improved as the day went on. Another challenge was making sure virtual learners have a computer. Some local organizations donated devices.

The district posted on Facebook sharing these with this caption, “We are so happy to have our students back in our classrooms - no matter what format they chose - and extremely proud of our families for following the procedures we have in place to keep everyone safe.”

Drew said part of yesterday's success came from the parents.

“It’s truly developing the partnership which is what we need for our students to be successful because when we work with our parents providing them the information, they need they can also help the students.”

Drew also credits the phenomenal work of teachers who worked together in this new normal with COVID-19 protocols in place.

While also following our other southeast Georgia school districts, Ware County is marking the end of its first week of school.

Just one day after announcing it would require face masks, starting Monday the plan is now on hold.

The school board will discuss masks at its next meeting on September 15th.

Also, Ware County parents who chose the virtual learning option for their students need to place meal orders by noon on Friday.