Ware County School System will require students, staff to wear face coverings

WARE COUNTY, Ga. – The Ware County School System is issuing a cloth face covering requirement for all students, staff members and visitors.

The requirement will go into effect Monday, Aug. 24. It aims to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

All students and staff members will be required to wear cloth face coverings during the school day, including on the bus and when possible while participating in extracurricular activities after school hours.

Face coverings must comply with the dress code and must be worn properly at all times except during breaks determined by school administrators, such as eating or participating in physical activity. Staff members may remove their face coverings when students are not present and when social distancing from other adults is possible.

VIEW: Ware County Schools Face Covering Guidance

In some cases, an individual may be unable to wear a cloth face covering for health, developmental, safety or functional reasons. An alternative may be provided in some cases — for instance, when an individual’s health care professional provides written documentation that a health condition prevents that person from wearing a mask or if it’s determined that a student cannot safely wear a mask due to a disability or health condition.

According to the school district, if a student refuses to wear a face covering, the student may be placed in a digital learning environment. If the student refuses to participate in the digital learning option, attendance policies will apply, the school district said.

The school district will provide one reusable mask to each student and asks parents to help their children sanitize the masks each night for reuse the following day.

Monday, Aug. 17, was the first day of school in Ware County. Before that, the school district said last week that some staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The district has put additional safety plans in place.

In Camden County, Monday, Aug. 17, was the first day that masks were mandatory for students and staff members.