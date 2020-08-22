Report: Camden County Schools tells staff to keep quiet about COVID-19 cases

A scathing New York Times report released Saturday highlighted policies in Camden County Schools as an example of how some districts across the country are intentionally keeping information quiet about positive COVID-19 cases.

According to the NYT article, a confidential Aug. 5 email from Deputy Superintendent Jon Miller explicitly told school administrators: “Staff who test positive are not to notify any other staff members, parents of their students or any other person/entity that they may have exposed them.”

The message went out the day after students returned to classrooms in Camden County, the first local school district to reopen its doors.

The NYT article indicated the email was sent amid rumors swirling on local Facebook groups that a teacher had tested positive for coronavirus.

Since schools reopened, some parents have been told by local officials that they should quarantine their children and more rumors have spread, pointing to at least nine positive cases in the districts and entire classes being quarantined, the Times reported.

All the while, the district has refused to publicly confirm cases or answer questions about positive cases, including multiple requests from News4Jax since Aug. 13 for information and comment.

Nearly two weeks after the school year began, Camden County reversed its policy on face masks and said students, staff and visitors will be required to wear them on campus. The district did not indicate if that policy change was connected to any positive cases in the district.

