Camden County schools to begin with COVID-19 safety measures in place

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – Tuesday will be the first day of school in Camden County.

The school start date was delayed one day due to Tropical Storm Isaias.

When students show up Tuesday, there will be no mask mandate in place like there will be in many Northeast Florida school districts, but face coverings are still strongly encouraged and the school district said there are a lot of COVID-19 safety measures in place.

News4Jax found parents and students are split on whether reopening Tuesday in Camden County is the best idea.

“It’s crazy. I don’t know what to do. I don’t want to send her to school with all this COVID stuff going on,” said parent Chase Law.

Camden County resident Alyssa Fraser said: “I think it’d (be) better to keep kids in school. I think that the teachers are probably going to do everything they need do to keep kids safe.”

When asked about going back to school, Camden County High School student Saige Roche said: “I mean, it’s optional. I guess I have no choice because of sports. As long as they take precautions to keep everyone safe, I guess it’s not that big of a deal.”

In the News 4 Georgia Facebook group, News4Jax asked Camden County residents about their thoughts on the first day of schools. Numerous parents spoke out.

“Terrified. We have a 3-month-old baby in the house and I really don’t want to send mine in but they have begged to go back,” one person commented.

Another comment reads: “I think the schools have gone out of their way to accommodate everyone’s wishes. From masks to no mask, homeschooling or virtual. We’re excited to start back and have some normalcy.”

The school district told News4Jax masks are not mandated but strongly encouraged and incentivized. The district also said it has provided all staff with face masks and protective shields.

On Monday, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported 19 new COVID-19 cases in Camden County. Since the pandemic began, there have been a total of 689 coronavirus cases and four deaths in the county.

With the help of the state Department of Health, the school district created a “COVID-19 Decision Guide” to assist staff, families and community members in making decisions regarding the virus.