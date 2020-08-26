90ºF

Georgia

50 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Georgia; over 260,000 confirmed cases

Jeff Amy, Associated Press

Tags: Georgia, Coronavirus
A medical healthcare worker drops a specimen collection into a container after testing a motorist for COVID-19 at a community testing site in the parking lot of La Flor de Jalisco #2 in Gainesville, Ga., Friday, May 15, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
A medical healthcare worker drops a specimen collection into a container after testing a motorist for COVID-19 at a community testing site in the parking lot of La Flor de Jalisco #2 in Gainesville, Ga., Friday, May 15, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

The Georgia Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 50 additional COVID-19 deaths. The state’s total number of reported deaths reached 5,311.

The state reported an additional 2,322 confirmed COVID-19 cases — () of which were reported in the six counties that News4Jax tracks in Southeast Georgia — in the last 24 hours. A total of 260,590 confirmed cases have been reported.

(Note: There are variations in the day-to-day data reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health. Data are based on available information at the time of the report and may not reflect all cases or tests performed in Georgia on that particular day.)

The Department of Public Health more than 2.2 million people have been tested in the state, which had a 10.6% positivity rate, as of Wednesday.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.