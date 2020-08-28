90ºF

Georgia

39 missing children, including sex trafficking victims, found in Georgia

9 arrested during 2-week operation

Associated Press

Tags: Georgia
Photos from Operation Not Forgotten which resulted in the rescue of 26 children, the safe location of 13 children and the arrest of nine criminal associates. (Image: U.S. Marshals Service Missing Child Unit) (Public Domain)
Photos from Operation Not Forgotten which resulted in the rescue of 26 children, the safe location of 13 children and the arrest of nine criminal associates. (Image: U.S. Marshals Service Missing Child Unit) (Public Domain)

ATLANTA (AP) – Federal authorities say nearly 40 missing or endangered children have been rescued by federal and state agents in Georgia.

The U.S. Marshals Service announced Thursday that 13 missing children were found and an additional 26 endangered children were rescued during a two-week operation in Atlanta and Macon.

Officials said some of the children were likely victims of child sex trafficking, child exploitation, abuse and had medical or mental health conditions.

Nine people were arrested on charges including sex trafficking, parental kidnapping and custodial interference, as well as registered sex offender and weapons violations. Authorities didn’t identify the suspects.

All contents © copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved