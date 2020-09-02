Additional 2,000+ COVID-19 cases reported in Georgia; 68 more deaths

The Georgia Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 68 additional deaths related to COVID-19. The state’s total number of reported deaths reached 5,795.

The state on Wednesday reported an additional 2,021 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of those, 40 were reported in the last 24 hours in the six counties that News4Jax tracks in Southeast Georgia.

As of Wednesday, a total of 274,613 confirmed cases had been reported by the state Department of Public Health.

(Note: There are variations in the day-to-day data reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health. Data are based on available information at the time of the report and may not reflect all cases or tests performed in Georgia on that particular day. At times, cases and deaths are removed from the overall running total reported by the Department of Public Health.)

According to the state Department of Public Health, more than 2.38 million tests have been performed in the state, which had a 10.5% positivity rate, as of Wednesday.

On Wednesday, an additional 178 hospitalizations were reported.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.