A firefighter with the city of St. Marys was arrested Monday evening on a charge of illegal surveillance or eavesdropping. News4Jax was told he accused of voyeurism at Fire Station 7.

Connor Hodges, 22, was being held in the Camden County Jail. Deputies said the arrest report detailing the accusations won’t be ready for a few days.

St. Marys Fire Department issued a statement saying one of their firefighters is subject of an administrative investigation and, therefore, they cannot comment on it.