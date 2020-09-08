77ºF

Georgia

Georgia COVID-19 caseload tops 285,000

Staff, News4Jax

Tags: Georgia, Coronavirus, Health
A health care worker checks in an elderly man with an appointment at a pilot large scale drive-through COVID-19 testing site at the Georgia International Horse Park on Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Conyers, Ga. Testing is by appointment only and open to anyone in the general public who believes they are ill with COVID-19. According to Chad Wasdin, communications director for the Gwinnett Rockdale Newton Health Departments, due to increased testing capacity 400 appointments are scheduled for anyone who thinks they may be ill with the virus. While the Health Department requires a scheduled appointment to test individuals, referral from a doctor is not necessary. There is no charge for the testing, and those tested do not need to provide health insurance information. "We look forward to piloting this large-scale test site," said Dr. Audrey Arona, district health director and CEO of Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health Departments. "This is a fantastic collaboration between Rockdale and Newton county governments, their EMAs, and the Health Department. Testing will provide individuals in the community an opportunity to learn if their illness is consistent with the COVID-19 virus, and it will help us improve our plans for providing large-scale testing. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
The Georgia Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 26 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, Georgia’s total number of coronavirus-related deaths reached 6,070.

The state Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported an additional 1,595 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of those cases, 39 were reported in the Southeast Georgia counties track by News4Jax.

As of Tuesday, a total of 285,350 confirmed cases had been reported by the state Department of Public Health.

(Note: There are variations in the day-to-day data reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health. Data are based on available information at the time of the report and may not reflect all cases or tests performed in Georgia on that particular day. At times, cases and deaths are removed from the overall running total reported by the Department of Public Health.)

According to the state Department of Public Health, nearly 2.51 million tests had been performed in the state, which had a 10.4% positivity rate, as of Monday.

On Monday, an additional 51 hospitalizations were reported.

(The chart below is updated daily and the numbers might not reflect the date this article was posted.)

County-by-county breakdown for Southeast Georgia

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.

