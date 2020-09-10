Public hearing on capsizing of Golden Ray set to begin Monday

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A hearing looking into what caused the Golden Ray to capsize in the St. Simons Island sound a year ago is set to begin Monday in Brunswick.

Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the hearing will be streamed live each day from the Marshes of Glynn Library in Brunswick at https://livestream.com/USCGinvestigations.

The proceedings will begin at 10:30 a.m. each day Sept. 14-18, and Sept 21 and 22.

The hearing will be conducted by the U.S. Coast Guard, the National Transportation Safety Board, Republic of Marshall Islands Maritime Administrator, and the Korean Maritime Safety Tribunal.

It will focus on the condition of the ship prior to and at the time of the capsizing. It will also focus on the ship, owner, and operator organizational structures and culture, the regulatory compliance record of the vessel, and the loading process for the port of Brunswick.

The Golden Ray capsized and caught fire off the coast of St. Simons Island on Sept. 8, 2019.

The Coast Guard said hearings like this are generally meant to determine what happened to prevent future issues and see what lessons can be learned and are not meant to determine civil or criminal responsibility.

The Coast Guard has established an email address for the public and interested parties to provide information, ask questions, and make comments related to the ongoing investigation and scheduled hearing. This email will be checked regularly and all correspondence will be acknowledged. The email address is USCGGoldenRay@gmail.com.

Additional information about the hearing, including the schedule, fact sheets and biographies, can be found here.