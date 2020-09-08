One year later: Golden Ray cargo ship sits where it fell in St. Simons Sound

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – One year ago today the Golden Ray Cargo Ship carrying 4,2000 cars ran aground and overturned in the St. Simons Sound. A fire ignited and the race began to rescue 24 crew members who were aboard when the ship flipped.

35 hours later, the final crew members were rescued from the control room of the ship and amazingly, no serious injuries or deaths occurred.

The United States Coast Guard called it a miracle rescue.

However, the 656-foot transport vessel is still sitting in the St. Simons Sound and the majority of the work is still ahead.

Crews will start cutting and lifting operations next month after being put on hold because of COVID-19.

A heavy lifting crane, called the VersaBar 10,000, will be used to lift the cargo ship, piece by piece until its ultimate removal.

In the meantime, operations are still underway to prepare the ship for this massive effort.

Once the cutting begins on October 1, it will take 8 weeks to finish, if all goes according to plan.