Police: Man dies in traffic on I-75 after attacking off-duty Glynn County officer

A man is dead after police said he rear-ended an off-duty Glynn County police officer’s car on I-75 north of Macon on Sunday night, then reportedly attacking the officer before running into traffic and being struck by several cars, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Monroe County deputies called to an accident near the Johnstonville exit north of Forsyth about 9:40 p.m. said the officer’s marked cruiser was hit hard enough that both vehicles were disabled. The man who caused the crash allegedly attacked the officer, who defended himself, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Glynn County officer told deputies the suspect said, “You will have to kill me” before running onto the highway, where he was hit by several cars.

As of Sunday night, the man had not been identified. The Glynn County officer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

I-75 was closed for several hours while the accident was investigated.

The Glynn County officer was headed to training at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth. The police department said officers usually drive to out-of-town training the day classes begin.

“We ask that you please keep the officer in your thoughts and prayers,” Glynn County Public Information Officer Brandon Kondo said in a release about the incident.