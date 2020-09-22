3 Camden County men accused of trying to meet children for sex

WOODBINE, Ga. – The Camden County Sheriff’s Office, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the St. Marys and Savannah Police Departments concluded a joint Internet Crimes Against Children sting with the arrest of four men -- three of them from Camden County.

The agencies said the operation conducted over three days last week had the men believing they were communicating online with a 14-year-old girl and they arranged to meet “her,” but were met by officers instead.

“All of the men arrested made their intentions clear despite being warned about the age the child,” said Capt. Larry Bruce of the Camden Sheriff’s Office. “These individuals that were arrested came to Camden County to make physical contact with what they thought was a 14-year old child.”

Those arrested and the charges against them:

Charles (Chuck) Brazell, 50, of Kingsland - criminal attempt to commit aggravated child molestation.

Justin Chovanec, 36, of St. Marys - criminal attempt to commit child molestation

Andrew Lowe, 23, of St. Marys - criminal attempt to commit aggravated child molestation.

Akash Kesari, 32, of Savannah - criminal attempt to commit child molestation

Lowe is a convicted sex offender who was arrested during a similar sting operation in 2016.

Detectives said Kesari said when he was arrested that the teaches autistic and special-needs children.

“As a result of law enforcement agencies working together, four people whose intentions were to prey upon the children of this community were arrested,” Sheriff Jim Proctor said in a statement. “I applaud the work of all members of the team who captured these people before they could victimize a child.”