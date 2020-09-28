3 shot in dispute between bouncers, patrons at Brunswick adult nightclub

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Officers called to a shooting at the Red Carpet Lounge about 2 a.m. Saturday found a man with three gunshot wounds and stopped a Jeep leaving the area containing two more men with gunshot wounds, according to the Brunswick Police Department.

Officer learned that bouncers from the club followed patrons outside at closing time trying to get them to leave the area before the dancers left for the night. Police said shots were fired after the two groups got into a physical altercation.

Stephen Bryant, 35 of Charleston, South Carolina, who was a bystander and stepped in to help the bouncers, was shot in the chest, leg and arm. He was taken to UF Health in Jacksonville in critical condition. Two of three men in the fleeing SUV had minor gunshot wounds and were taken to Southeast Georgia Health Systems.

No employees of club were injured.

No arrests have been made and Brunswick police are still working to find out who initiated gunfire. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has additional information is asked to contact Sgt. Alan Carter at (912) 279-2650 or Silent Witness at (912) 267-5516.