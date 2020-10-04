Georgia Power customers to see $18 reduction on October bill

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Georgia Power customers are getting a cut on their October bill.

Most residential customers using more than 1,000-kilowatt hours per month will get an estimated $13 credit on their utility bill this month. In a news release this week, Georgia Power said that pairing the October credit with lower fuel rates implemented at the start of summer, the customer will see a reduction of more than $18 in October.

The amount each customer receives will vary based on their 2019 power usage, WTVM-TV reported.

The credits will be applied to October bills for customers who had active accounts as of Dec. 31, 2019 and still have active accounts or are receiving a final bill as of October 2020.

This is the third credit that customers will receive this year, totaling more than $46 for the typical residential customer.

Georgia Power serves mostly all of Georgia’s counties and provides electricity to approximately 2.5 million customers, according to its website.