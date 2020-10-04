64ºF

Georgia

Georgia Power customers to see $18 reduction on October bill

Associated Press

Tags: Georgia
Power lines installed at Warner Robbins Air Force Base
Power lines installed at Warner Robbins Air Force Base (Photo by Sue Sapp)

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Georgia Power customers are getting a cut on their October bill.

Most residential customers using more than 1,000-kilowatt hours per month will get an estimated $13 credit on their utility bill this month. In a news release this week, Georgia Power said that pairing the October credit with lower fuel rates implemented at the start of summer, the customer will see a reduction of more than $18 in October.

The amount each customer receives will vary based on their 2019 power usage, WTVM-TV reported.

The credits will be applied to October bills for customers who had active accounts as of Dec. 31, 2019 and still have active accounts or are receiving a final bill as of October 2020.

This is the third credit that customers will receive this year, totaling more than $46 for the typical residential customer.

Georgia Power serves mostly all of Georgia’s counties and provides electricity to approximately 2.5 million customers, according to its website.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.