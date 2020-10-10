84ºF

50 more COVID-19 cases reported in Southeast Georgia

News4Jax staff

CAPTION ADDITION ADDS PRODUCT''S USE: An employee holds up an antibody test cartridge of AFIAS COVID-19 Ab testing kit used in diagnosing the coronavirus for a photograph on a production line of the Boditech Med Inc. in Chuncheon, South Korea, Friday, April 17, 2020. Boditech Med recently started exporting its antibody-based virus test kits to various countries. The product shown is fluorescence Immunoassay that can be used in general antibody tests but not in rapid tests.(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Public Health on Saturday reported an additional 1,279 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of those cases, 50 were reported in the six Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax.

As of Saturday, a total of 330,269 confirmed cases had been reported by the state Department of Public Health.

According to the state Department of Public Health, 3,132,559 tests have been performed in the state, which had a 9.9% positivity rate, as of Saturday.

The state Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 46 additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 7,393.

(Note: There are variations in the day-to-day data reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health. Data are based on available information at the time of the report and may not reflect all cases or tests performed in Georgia on that particular day. At times, cases and deaths are removed from the overall running total reported by the Department of Public Health.)

On Saturday, an additional 101 hospitalizations were reported.

(The chart below is updated daily and the numbers might not reflect the date this article was posted.)

County-by-county breakdown for Southeast Georgia

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.

