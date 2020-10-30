73ºF

Georgia governor exposed to infected person, quarantining

Ben Nadler, Associated Press

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp returns to his office after giving a coronavirus briefing at the Capitol in July. (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ATLANTA – Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and his wife have gone into quarantine after being exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, his spokesman announced Friday.

The spokesman, Cody Hall, said in a statement that Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp “were recently exposed to an individual who received a positive test result for COVID-19.”

Hall said both have received a coronavirus test, though he did not say if they’d received the results yet.

Georgia has had more than 350,000 confirmed cases of the virus. More than 7,900 people in the state have died after contracting the virus, according to data from the state Department of Public Health.

