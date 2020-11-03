Kingsland man, 34, dies after he’s shot at home

A 34-year-old Kingsland man died early Tuesday after he was shot inside his home.

Officers answering a call about gunshots at a Forest Ridge Drive address about 12:20 a.m. found Ernest Zachary Ruffell suffering from a gunshot wound inside the home, according to the Kingsland Police Department.

Ruffell received treatment at the scene and was taken to Southeast Georgia Health System in St. Marys, where he was pronounced dead, the police department said in a Tuesday news release.

Police said no one has been arrested in the case. No suspect or motive information was immediately released.

Authorities in Kingsland notified the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, which also is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Kingsland Police Det. Sean Rafferty at 912-729-8254 or the GBI at 912-729-6198.