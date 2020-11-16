Georgia reports additional 990 cases of coronavirus, 9 deaths

Nine additional deaths attributed to the coronavirus were reported Monday by the Georgia Department of Public Health. The state’s total number of confirmed deaths has reached 8,471.

On Monday, the state reported 990 new cases of covoravirus, bringing the total to 387,930 confirmed cases since March 1.

According to the state Department of Public Health, 3,900,708 tests have been performed in the state, which had a 9.3% positivity rate, as of Monday.

Georgia is also now reporting antigen-positive cases -- 38,306 -- and “probable" deaths -- 496. For more on those categories, click here.

(Note: There are variations in the day-to-day data reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health. Data are based on available information at the time of the report and may not reflect all cases or tests performed in Georgia on that particular day. At times, cases and deaths are removed from the overall running total reported by the Department of Public Health.)

On Monday, 24 hospitalizations were reported, bringing the state’s total to 33,265.

(The chart below is updated daily and the numbers might not reflect the date this article was posted.)

County-by-county breakdown for Southeast Georgia

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.