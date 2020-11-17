Georgia reports 3,603 additional COVID-19 cases

The Georgia Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 3,603 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 32 were reported in the six Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax.

As of Tuesday, a total of 391,466 confirmed cases had been reported by the state Department of Public Health.

The state Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 27 additional confirmed deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 8,496.

According to the state Department of Public Health, 3,954,422 tests have been performed in the state, which had a 9.3% positivity rate, as of Tuesday.

Georgia is also now reporting antigen-positive cases -- 39,105 -- and “probable" deaths -- 512. For more on those categories, click here.

(Note: There are variations in the day-to-day data reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health. Data are based on available information at the time of the report and may not reflect all cases or tests performed in Georgia on that particular day. At times, cases and deaths are removed from the overall running total reported by the Department of Public Health.)

On Tuesday, 174 hospitalizations were reported, bringing the state’s total to 33,439.

(The chart below is updated daily and the numbers might not reflect the date this article was posted.)

County-by-county breakdown for Southeast Georgia

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.