COVID-19 case spike sends Brantley County High into online learning

Brantley County High School will transition to distance learning Thursday and Friday after an increase in COVID-19 cases this week, the district announced on social media.

The high school will use Google Classroom for all lessons on Thursday and Friday.

The district said school authorities made the decision “out of an abundance of caution and in an effort to decrease the spread among the students and staff.”

The district said transitioning to distance learning when needed has always been a part of the plan to combat the spread of coronavirus in schools, adding that it proved “to be effective at another school in the system earlier this year.”

Hoboken Elementary School, near Waycross, closed briefly in August after staff members tested positive for COVID-19 or had to self-isolate due to possible exposure to the virus.

At Brantley County High School, all after-school activities for Thursday and Friday of this week will be canceled.

BCHS teachers and staff will report to work Thursday and Friday and engage in online learning with their classes. Custodians and staff members will thoroughly clean/disinfect on Thursday and Friday as well, the district said.

All schools in the district were already slated to be closed next week for the Thanksgiving Holidays, according to the district calendar.

All Brantley County High School students and staff will return back to school after the Thanksgiving break on Monday, Nov. 30, the district said.

All other schools in Brantley County will follow their normal schedule Thursday and Friday of this week. Brantley County High School will be the only school that transitions to distance learning for the next two days.

Additionally, weekend to-go bags (meals provided by School Nutrition) will be available for BCHS students to pick up at the front of BCHS from 12-2 p.m. on Friday. If you have any questions, call BCHS at 912-462-5121.