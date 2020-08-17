Brantley County school closes after staff test positive for COVID-19

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. – An elementary school in Brantley County has closed after staff members tested positive for COVID-19 or had to self-isolate due to possible exposure to the virus.

According to a post on the district’s website, Hoboken Elementary School, located near Waycross, Ga., closed Friday and will remain closed until Aug. 24.

“While there are no students at Hoboken Elementary School who have reported testing positive for COVID-19, we have had adults who had to quarantine due to positive test results or exposure,” the district wrote in a statement to parents. “We will use this time for mitigation measures to slow/decrease the spread of the virus.”

Brantley County was one of the first school districts in our viewing area to reopen on Aug. 6. On Friday, it also became the first school to close.

“While we understand the spread of COVID-19 will happen in both the community and schools, our school system will be diligent in our efforts to be extra cautious and make sure we do everything possible to decrease the spread,” the district wrote. “For this reason, Hoboken Elementary School will follow safety plans, closing the school briefly and move students to distance learning during that time.”

The district said school closures are part of its COVID-19 mitigation plan that was developed over the summer. The plan called for brief school closures if the system had isolated clusters of COVID-19 in certain classrooms or schools.

The district was not immediately available for comment Monday morning.

“There are minimal to no other positive cases in the other schools in the system,” the district said. “School officials will continue to work with Ga DPH to determine if the number of positive cases indicates a need to close a school temporarily for a few days to deep clean and keep students and staff from being around each other for a short time period. These decisions will be made on a school by school basis.”

Masks are encouraged but not required in Brantley County schools, according to the district’s reopening plan.

According to the latest numbers from the Georgia health department, 17% of the 272 coronavirus cases reported in the county with a population of just over 19,000 have come in the last two weeks.

A total of eight people have died due to COVID-19 complications and 20 people have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic.