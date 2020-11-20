Are you OK? 911 dispatchers ask in Camden County wellness program

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – Many of us have spent recent months isolating ourselves to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but isolation is a year-round reality for some. That is why the Camden County Sheriff’s Office is bringing awareness to its program to check on community members who are elderly, homebound, and those who live alone.

911 dispatch operators call the person each day at a set time. If there is no answer, an officer from St. Marys or Kingsland Police or deputies with Camden County Sheriff’s Office - will go to the home to see if there is a problem. The Sheriff’s Office wants the community to know they are there all you need to do is sign up.

“Whenever we make that phone call I could be the only person they talk to some of them tell us you remind us to take my medicine,” said Sgt. Brandi Nazzrie.

If someone in the program doesn’t answer, an officer is sent to the home immediately.

“We’ve had one fella who had fallen and couldn’t get to the phone, and he had been on the ground since we made the call yesterday, but we don’t know that because we’re the only one that calls and makes contact with him that day,” said Sgt. Nazzrie.

News4Jax followed Sgt. Chris Fedd when he was dispatched to Attaway’s home to learn how the program works.

“Hello, Miss Attaway I’m Sgt. Chris Fedd with Camden County Sheriff’s Office just coming to check on you for our ‘Are You OK?’ program.”

Camden County Sheriffs Office offers a daily telephone call safety check to community members who may be homebound, unassisted or elderly that need a little extra help. It’s called the ‘Are You OK’ program. If participants don’t answer a deputy is dispatched to the home @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/rhpSuRlvA5 — Brittany Muller (@BrittMullerNews) November 20, 2020

Some operators have even taken the time to take a woman for a hair appointment, while others will go to a store and pick up needed items.

“One day they come looking for me that was a time when I was normally getting my call at 5 p.m. and I wasn’t here and this particular day. They were looking for me,” said Carolyn Attaway, ‘Are You OK?’ program participant.

Attaway was at dinner during her scheduled check-in call.

“It means a lot,” said Attaway. “They like to talk with me I like to talk with them at 7 p.m.”

“Whenever I call her I make sure that she has what she needs and she had actually asked for coffee and washing powder so I make sure that I took them to her so she would have exactly what she needed,” said Sgt. Nazzrie. “She’s kind of dear to me.”

If you would like to sign your loved one up – you need to fill out an application either at the Sheriff’s Office in Woodbine or online or by calling (912) 510-5100.