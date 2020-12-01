Georgia election official tells President Trump, GOP senators: ‘You need to step up’

ATLANTA – Gabriel Sterling, the voting systems manager for the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, was visibly angry Tuesday afternoon during a news conference that was supposed to be about the state’s ongoing recount of the state’s 5 million presidential votes. Sterling said he is fed up with the harassment and threats his boss, his co-workers and their spouses and even election workers in individual counties are facing.

“It has to stop. Mr. President, you have not condemned these actions or this language. Senators you haven’t condemned this language or actions. This has to stop,” Sterling said. “We need you to step up. If you’re going to take a position of leadership, show some.”

Sterling said he is a lifelong Republican and fully supports Sen. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who are both facing runoffs, but called them out for not coming out against the on-going threats being made on Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, his wife, and numerous elections officials and contractors.

He also directly challenged the president.

“Be the bigger man here and step in and tell your supporters to stop,” Sterling said.

He said the “straw that broke the camel’s back” was a 20-something Gwinnett County contractor with Dominion, the company who supplied with Georgia’s new voting machines, had a noose out in front of his home with his name on it after a video was posted online claiming to show him “manipulate data.”

“He just took a job,” an emotional Sterling said adding he chose to have a high-profile job, but the young man who was threatened was just doing his job. “People started accusing him of treason.”

Sterling asserted the contractor did nothing wrong and was transferring a report on batches so that he could read it.

He also outlined how Raffensperger’s wife has been receiving “sexualized threats” on her personal phone.

“…Death threats, physical threats, intimidation is too much. It’s not right. They’ve lost the moral high ground,” Sterling said of the Republicans who are attacking Georgia’s election integrity.

Sterling did give an update on the recount, saying more than 90 of the state’s 169 counties have completed the process and the others are on target to meet a noon Wednesday deadline. So far, no anomalies have been found.

Information from WAGA-TV in Atlanta contributed to this report.