Early voting to begin Monday for Georgia’s US Senate runoffs

Early voting will begin Monday for Georgia’s two U.S. Senate runoff races.

The national political spotlight is shining on the runoffs that will determine control of the Senate.

Voter registration ended Monday, Dec. 7.

Early voting runs from Monday, Dec. 14, to Friday, Jan. 1.

The runoff elections are Tuesday, Jan. 5.

You can go to My Voter Page on the Secretary of State’s website for your voter information. That’s where you can check your sample ballot and polling places, as well as verify that you’re registered to vote.

The runoffs pit incumbent Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue against Democratic challengers Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. Republicans need one more seat for a majority in the Senate, while Democrats need a sweep on Jan. 5.

There has been a push for early voting.

Former President Barack Obama took part in a virtual rally earlier this month.

“Those kinds of agenda items require legislative initiatives, and we can’t get that done unless we’ve got, not just the White House, but also willing partners in Congress. And these two gentlemen -- Jon and Raphael -- I know that’s what they want to get done,” Obama said.

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to travel to Georgia on Tuesday for a rally in support of the Democratic candidates. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is also expected to visit in the future.

Vice President Mike Pence campaigned in Augusta on Thursday for Loeffler and Perdue.

“I just know if all of us do all that we need to do between now and Jan. 5, I know if Georgia votes your values and your convictions, if you vote to send David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler back to a Republican majority in the United States Senate, if you keep standing with this president until every legal vote is counted, then with the support of people all across this state and with God’s help, we’re going to keep on winning,” Pence said.

Pence is expected to return to Georgia this week. There have also been visits from President Donald Trump and a long list of prominent Republicans, including senators from Florida, Arkansas, Iowa and Tennessee.