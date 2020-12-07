Today’s the last day to register to vote for Georgia Senate runoffs

If you’re not already registered to vote ahead of Georgia’s Jan. 5 runoff elections, Monday is your last chance.

Monday also marks the final day for Georgians to change their names or addresses on the voter registration list.

The runoffs pit Republican incumbents Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue against Democratic challengers Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in high-stakes elections that could decide which party controls the U.S. Senate.

Georgians can register to vote or update their registration details on the Secretary of State’s website. Another option is registering at your county office.

To qualify you must be a U.S. citizen and a legal resident of the county where you wish to vote. You’re not eligible if you’re currently serving a felony sentence or have been ruled mentally incompetent by a judge.

The voter registration deadline comes as Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has launched an investigation into allegations that a Florida attorney tried to register to vote in the runoffs and encouraged others to do the same thing.

Elections officials say that lawyer went online and tried to register using his brother’s Georgia address. He was placed in a pending status because he did not include a Georgia driver’s license number or any other proof of his residency.

Raffensperger said anyone who moves to Georgia to vote in the runoffs with no intention of staying will be committing a felony, and will therefore face legal consequences for their actions.