Early voting begins in Georgia’s Senate runoffs

Two U.S. Senate races almost never appear on a ballot in the same year, but that happened in Georgia’s November election. Because no candidate in those two races earned at least 50%, Georgia voters are asked to return to the polls, where both U.S. Senate races are on runoff ballots.

In the balance? Which party will control the U.S. Senate for at least the next two years.

The runoffs pit incumbent Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue against Democratic challengers Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. Republicans need one more seat for a majority in the Senate, while Democrats need a sweep on Jan. 5.

Absentee ballots are already coming in and in-person early voting begins Monday in all 159 Georgia counties. (Scroll down to see the locations in Southeast Georgia.) Early voting will also be available one Saturday before election day in most counties.

On Election Day -- Jan. 5 -- all precincts in the state will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and absentee voting continues through election day, with a Jan. 1 deadline to request a ballot to be able to vote by mail, although people are urged to request and return absentee ballots as early as possible.

During early voting, people don’t go to their regular polling places for early voting. Instead, they can choose to go to their county registrar’s office or any other early voting location established by county election boards. All in-person voters must also show valid government-issued photo identification.

Southeast Georgia early voting locations

Brantley County

Board of Elections, 10305 N. Main Street, Nahunta - Weekdays except for Christmas Eve and Day Dec. 14-31, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Camden County

Kingsland: Camden County Annex, 107 N. Gross Road - Weekdays, Dec. 14-22 and Dec. 29-30, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Saturday, Dec. 19, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

St. Marys: Welcome Center, 406 Osborne Street - Dec. 14-18, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Saturday, Dec. 19, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Woodbine: County Administration Building, 200 East 4th Street - Saturday, Dec. 19, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Charlton County

Folkston: Elections Office at County Courthouse, 1520 Third Street - Weekdays, Dec. 14-22 and Dec. 28-30, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m; Dec. 23 and 31, 8:30 a.m.-noon.

St. George County Building, 13063 Florida Avenue, St. George - Saturday, Dec. 19, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Glynn County

Brunswick: Ballard Recreation Complex, 30 Nimitz Drive - Weekdays, Dec. 14-24 and Dec. 28-31, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Brunswick: Glynn County Board of Elections, 1815 Gloucester Street - Weekdays, Dec. 14-24 and Dec. 28-31, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

St. Simons First Baptist Church: 729 Ocean Blvd. - Weekdays, Dec. 14-24 and Dec. 28-31, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Pierce County

Courthouse Annex, 312 Nichols Street, Blackshear - Weekdays, Dec. 14-23 and Dec. 28-30, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Dec. 31, 8:30 a.m.-noon

Ware County

Board of Elections, 408 Tebeau Street, Waycross - Weekdays, Dec. 14-23 and Dec. 28-30, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.; Dec. 31, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Check your voting status and get other information on the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter page.