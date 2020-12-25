Georgia State Patrol investigating fatal crash on I-95 in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – All lanes of I-95 from Golden Isle Parkway to Georgia Highway 99 have reopened after a fatal crash this morning.

Georgia State Patrol investigators said the crash happened before 5:30 a.m. One person was killed.

The gender or age of the victim has not yet been released. It’s not clear what caused the crash, but it appeared from the scene that two vehicles were involved in the wreck, including a truck that had been on fire.

A crash report is expected to be ready in 3 to 5 business days, according to GSP.

The 5-mile stretch of interstate was closed for more than 4 hours. All lanes reopened before 10:45 Friday morning.