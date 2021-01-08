Georgia sets daily record with 10,393 newly reported COVID-19 cases

A medical healthcare worker drops a specimen collection into a container after testing a motorist for COVID-19 at a community testing site in the parking lot of La Flor de Jalisco #2 in Gainesville, Ga., Friday, May 15, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

The Georgia Department of Public Health on Friday reported 10,393 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 -- the highest daily increase reported in the state since the beginning of the pandemic.

Of those reported cases, 129 were reported in the Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax.

As of Friday, a total of 620,247 confirmed cases had been reported by the state Department of Public Health.

The agency on Friday reported 80 additional confirmed deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 10,180 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic.

According to the state Department of Public Health, 5,583,994 tests have been performed in the state, which had a 10.5% positivity rate, as of Friday.

Georgia was reporting a total of 116,679 antigen positive cases and 1,134 “probable” deaths on Friday. For more on those categories, click here.

(Note: There are variations in the day-to-day data reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health. Data are based on available information at the time of the report and may not reflect all cases or tests performed in Georgia on that particular day. At times, cases and deaths are removed from the overall running total reported by the Department of Public Health.)

On Friday, 391 additional hospitalizations were reported, bringing the state’s total to 44,187 since the outbreak began.

County-by-county breakdown for Southeast Georgia

