Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal dies

Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal died on Wednesday after a short illness, according to his obituary.

Royal was 57 years old.

The cause of death was not released. According to a post by the Georgia Law Enforcement Organization, his death was not duty or COVID-related.

“On behalf of the Mayor, County Commissioners, and the City of Waycross we mourn the loss of our dear brother in service, Sheriff Randy Royal. We extend our deepest sympathy to his family, his employees and our entire community,” the city of Waycross posted on Facebook.

Other Southeast Georgia sheriff’s offices posted condolences for Royal.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Central Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

Royal was re-elected to a fourth four-year term just three months ago.

Royal began his law enforcement career as a dispatcher in 1980 and worked his way up.

“Having held every position, I am the most qualified to serve as your sheriff,” Royal wrote on his campaign website. “Under my leadership as sheriff, we have obtained a high level of quality law enforcement while maintaining a tight budget for the citizens of Ware County.”

On the Ware County Sheriff’s Office website, Royal stated, “the Sheriff’s Office should be operated with a common-sense approach to the needs of its citizens.”