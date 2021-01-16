8 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Southeast Georgia

FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2020, file photo, vehicles line up as people wait for COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru testing center in Phoenix. Arizona on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, reported a triple-digit number of additional COVID-19 deaths for the second day in a row along with more than 7,200 additional known cases and another record high of virus-related hospitalizations. The state has the worst coronavirus diagnosis rate in the country, with one person of every 119 people in the state being diagnosed in the past week. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Georgia has now reported more than 11,000 deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The state added 154 confirmed deaths Saturday, including eight in Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax. The state has now reported 11,029 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Ware County added four deaths to reach 87 total. Camden (21), Charlton (14), Glynn (127) and Pierce (30) counties added one death each.

The Georgia Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 6,952 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 74 were reported in the six Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax.

As of Saturday, a total of 674,994 confirmed cases had been reported by the state Department of Public Health.

According to the state Department of Public Health, 5,887,700 tests have been performed in the state, which had a 10.8% positivity rate, as of Saturday.

Georgia was reporting a total of 134,669 antigen positive cases and 1,262 “probable” deaths on Saturday. For more on those categories, click here.

(Note: There are variations in the day-to-day data reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health. Data are based on available information at the time of the report and may not reflect all cases or tests performed in Georgia on that particular day. At times, cases and deaths are removed from the overall running total reported by the Department of Public Health.)

On Saturday, 307 additional hospitalizations were reported, bringing the state’s total to 46,515 since the outbreak began.

